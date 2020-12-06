Marvin Philip SchneiderMarvin Philip Schneider passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Marv and his wife, Kathleen (Mullen) moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1979 from Elgin, IL. Marv is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Mullen); children, Erika, Elizabeth, and Michael; six grandchildren; four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence (Seyller) and Alphonse and two brothers.A Mass and Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Risen Savior/ Prince of Peace Conference, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Please visit our online guestbook for Marv at