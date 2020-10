Marvis Blanche Bjornberg











War bride: the year was 1942 the girls were getting married right and left because there might be a shortage of men. Marvis Blanche Forsberg 11-7-24 - 8-25-20 married Marvin James Bjornberg before he set sail for the seven seas. He made it back and together they raised three boys. Marvis loved painting, pottery, dogs and people. She will be missed by all.





