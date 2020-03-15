Mary A. Hendrixson







A loving mother and my best friend passed away peacefully February 19th, 2020 at the age of 86. When Mary retired from DOE she continued to stay in touch with her best friends Joyce and Margaret.Every year they celebrated by hosting their own birthday lunch. I was lucky to be part of the celebrations. Mary also enjoyed going to Sandia Casino where she could relax. Many thanks to all the girls that made her special coffee.



Mary was blessed for her last year to have Sandra Maes and Kathleen Tenorio care for her as if she were their own mother. She loved them dearly.



She is survived by her husband Robyn W. Hendrixson of 46 years and her daughter Susan Cuellar. No Services



