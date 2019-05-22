Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Wingerd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Mary A. Wingerd (Hess),



94, of Mechanicsburg,



passed away on May 19, 2019 at Messiah Village. She was born in Lancaster Co., daughter of the late Henry M. and Lottie (Hersh) Hess. Mary was Brethren in Christ in faith. She was an elementary school teacher and reading specialist. She was preceded in death by her husband Titus "Tim"; step-son Nathan Lynn Wingerd; brother Paul Hess and wife Esther; sister Elizabeth Asper and husband Norman; and sister Lois Weaver and husband Gerald. Surviving are son Nelson Wingerd (Janel) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter Melinda Ridley (Dave) of Belen, New Mexico; sisters Rhoda



Heisey and Anna Ruth Hostetter; as well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life Service will take place at Messiah Lifeways Chapel, Mechanicsburg, PA, on May 22, 2019 at 3:00PM. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, LLC (



