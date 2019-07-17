Mary Agnes Miller
Mary Agnes Miller, 91, of Albuquerque , passed away on Saturday , July 13, 2019 . Visitation will be held at 5-6 PM on Thursday , July 18 , 2019 , followed by a Rosary at 6PM ,in Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday , July 19, 2019 , in Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix AVE NE , Albuquerque , 87110 . A Private Family Burial will be held at later date and time in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019