Mary Agnes Miller (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Agnes Miller.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
5311 Phoenix AVE NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Agnes Miller





Mary Agnes Miller, 91, of Albuquerque , passed away on Saturday , July 13, 2019 . Visitation will be held at 5-6 PM on Thursday , July 18 , 2019 , followed by a Rosary at 6PM ,in Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday , July 19, 2019 , in Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix AVE NE , Albuquerque , 87110 . A Private Family Burial will be held at later date and time in Santa Fe National Cemetery.

To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.