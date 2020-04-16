Mary Alice Aragon
Mary Alice Aragon, 94, joined our Lord Jesus on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mary Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was loved by everyone. A private burial will be held in accordance with the current restrictions at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Elsman, Giovanni, Dante, Brian, Judah, RJ, and Michael. Mary's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2020