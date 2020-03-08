Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Juarros. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Visitation 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Therese Catholic Church 3424 4th St., NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Interment 10:30 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Juarros







Mary Alice Juarros, age 91, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Some of Alice's interests were cooking, crocheting, taking care of her grandchildren, and playing Uno.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucio and Gomecinda Nieto; her husband, Benjamin Juarros; son, Benjamin Juarros; grandson, Steven Lovato; and her siblings, Arthur, Ernest, Mike, Robert Nieto, Gloria Baldizan, and Rita Caskinsky.



Alice is survived by her loving children, Consuelo Valdez and husband Art, Rita Juarros, Margaret Reyes, Mary Alice Lovato and husband Larry, Christina Griffin and husband Dudley, David Juarros and wife Lisa, and Sarah Juarros; 13 grandchildren, Robert Flaherty (Laura), Anastasia Medved (Jared), Joshua Lovato (Alex), Jacob Juarros-Florez, Willie Flaherty (Aneliese), Elena Valdez-Pacheco (Matt), Alicia Lovato (Manuel), Melissa Florez, Thomas Flaherty (Callie), Regina Reyes, Isaiah Reyes, Miranda Juarros (TJ), and Alejandro Juarros; 5 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; and other numerous relatives and friends. Mary Alice will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Robert, Josh, Thomas, Jacob, Willie, Isaiah, and Alejandro. Honorary Bearers will be Jared, Manuel and Matt.



Those who wish to express their condolences please visit our website.



Mary Alice JuarrosMary Alice Juarros, age 91, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Some of Alice's interests were cooking, crocheting, taking care of her grandchildren, and playing Uno.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucio and Gomecinda Nieto; her husband, Benjamin Juarros; son, Benjamin Juarros; grandson, Steven Lovato; and her siblings, Arthur, Ernest, Mike, Robert Nieto, Gloria Baldizan, and Rita Caskinsky.Alice is survived by her loving children, Consuelo Valdez and husband Art, Rita Juarros, Margaret Reyes, Mary Alice Lovato and husband Larry, Christina Griffin and husband Dudley, David Juarros and wife Lisa, and Sarah Juarros; 13 grandchildren, Robert Flaherty (Laura), Anastasia Medved (Jared), Joshua Lovato (Alex), Jacob Juarros-Florez, Willie Flaherty (Aneliese), Elena Valdez-Pacheco (Matt), Alicia Lovato (Manuel), Melissa Florez, Thomas Flaherty (Callie), Regina Reyes, Isaiah Reyes, Miranda Juarros (TJ), and Alejandro Juarros; 5 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; and other numerous relatives and friends. Mary Alice will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Robert, Josh, Thomas, Jacob, Willie, Isaiah, and Alejandro. Honorary Bearers will be Jared, Manuel and Matt.Those who wish to express their condolences please visit our website. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close