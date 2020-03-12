Mary Alice Juarros

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
3424 4th St., NW
Albuquerque, NM
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Mary Alice Juarros



Mary Alice Juarros, age 91, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
