Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Angela Moser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Angela "Angie" Moser







Mary Angela "Angie" Moser, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, NM and attended schools in Socorro and Albuquerque. Upon graduation from Albuquerque High School in 1954, she moved to Los Angeles where she was selected to attend flight attendant school. Angie became a flight attendant for TWA, moving to Kansas City, and traveled widely and throughout Europe and Japan. She eventually left TWA to raise two sons and then moved back to Albuquerque in 1976. She worked for the BDM Corporation, Booz Allen, and American Furniture. Angie enjoyed skiing, tennis, and golf with many close friends.



She is survived by her two sons, Doug, and Kevin and wife, Kristie; sister, Margaret Powers; and numerous family and friends who will dearly miss her.



Rosary will be recited Monday, October 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. A reception will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Angie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Mary Angela "Angie" MoserMary Angela "Angie" Moser, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, NM and attended schools in Socorro and Albuquerque. Upon graduation from Albuquerque High School in 1954, she moved to Los Angeles where she was selected to attend flight attendant school. Angie became a flight attendant for TWA, moving to Kansas City, and traveled widely and throughout Europe and Japan. She eventually left TWA to raise two sons and then moved back to Albuquerque in 1976. She worked for the BDM Corporation, Booz Allen, and American Furniture. Angie enjoyed skiing, tennis, and golf with many close friends.She is survived by her two sons, Doug, and Kevin and wife, Kristie; sister, Margaret Powers; and numerous family and friends who will dearly miss her.Rosary will be recited Monday, October 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. A reception will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Angie at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close