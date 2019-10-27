Mary Angela "Angie" Moser
Mary Angela "Angie" Moser, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, NM and attended schools in Socorro and Albuquerque. Upon graduation from Albuquerque High School in 1954, she moved to Los Angeles where she was selected to attend flight attendant school. Angie became a flight attendant for TWA, moving to Kansas City, and traveled widely and throughout Europe and Japan. She eventually left TWA to raise two sons and then moved back to Albuquerque in 1976. She worked for the BDM Corporation, Booz Allen, and American Furniture. Angie enjoyed skiing, tennis, and golf with many close friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Doug, and Kevin and wife, Kristie; sister, Margaret Powers; and numerous family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Rosary will be recited Monday, October 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. A reception will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Angie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019