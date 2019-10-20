Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Mary Anita Jaramillo

Mary Anita Jaramillo Obituary
Mary Anita Jaramillo



With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Mary A. Jaramillo on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Mary is now sleeping in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother.

She was born September 1, 1945 in Albuquerque, NM, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and friend who was deeply loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleofas and Flora Montano. She is survived by her angel of a husband of 51 years, Aladin Joe Jaramillo; son, Adrian and girlfriend, Jennifer; brother, Joseph David Montano and girlfriend, Wanda; granddaughter, Mariah and husband, Austin; and great-grandson, Gavin. Additionally, Mary had many aunts, uncles, and cousins and extended family. She had many special friends that were an integral part of her life. Time spent lunching and visiting with friends was a very special time to her.

Mary's career spanned 30 years of service with the State of New Mexico, Employment Security Department, and NM Department of Labor. She held many administrative positions, including Chief of Human Resources and Assistant Bureau Chief of Field Operations. She was a mentor to many young women starting their careers and was known as a "no nonsense" manager. She expected dedication and hard work from her employees at the same level as she demonstrated in her positions. She attended the University of New Mexico and completed more training courses than could be listed.

She will be sorely missed by all that know her, and she will hold a special place in our hearts forever. The family is grateful and offers a sincere thank you to her doctors and nurses and staff at Presbyterian Hospital.

Rosary will be recited Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Holy Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
