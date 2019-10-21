Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Community
7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE
View Map
Mary Anita Jaramillo


1945 - 2019
Mary Anita Jaramillo Obituary
Mary Anita Jaramillo





With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Mary A. Jaramillo on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Rosary will be recited Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Holy Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
