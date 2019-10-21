|
Mary Anita Jaramillo
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Mary A. Jaramillo on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Rosary will be recited Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Holy Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 21, 2019