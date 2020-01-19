Mary Ann Beahm (1951 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
OCCOA Senior Center
4250 W. Tyler Rd.
Hart, MI
Obituary
Mary Anne Beahm





An angel departed from us on January 10, 2020. Mary Anne Beahm, 68, was born in Carlsbad, NM to Metz and Elizabeth Beahm on April 29, 1951. She was a premie and truly a miracle baby. A celebration of life will be held at OCCOA Senior Center at 4250 W. Tyler Rd., Hart, MI on January 31, 2020 at 2 PM and a memorial service will take place later in Gallup, NM. Friends are invited to view and sign the guestbook at Beacon Cremations and Funerals, King-Hart Chapel's website (www.beaconfh/obituary/mary-beahm).

Memorial donations may be made to Mary's special charities: COVE, 906 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431, Gallup , c/o Linda Shelton, 510 Linda Vista Dr., Gallup, NM 87301, or your local animal humane organization.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
