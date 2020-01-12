Mary Ann Condit
Mary Ann Condit, age 62, passed away on January 5,
2020 at her home in Los Lunas, NM, after a courageous 6
year battle with cholangio-carcinoma. Mary Ann was born on July 20, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM to Romolo and Annabelle Turrietta. She graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Carl T. Condit and raised their family in Los Lunas, NM. She spent her career as a patient account representative at Lovelace and Eye Associates of NM. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Annabelle. She is survived by her husband Carl, daughters; Stephanie, Michelle, Kimberly, and Katherine; 7 grandchildren; her father Romolo and stepmother Logie; and sister Regina. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17 at Calvary Chapel New Harvest 701 Main St NE, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Condolences will begin at 9:30, followed by services, reception, and burial at 2:00 at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. Flowers are welcome at Calvary Chapel. The family is requesting memorial donations be made on behalf of Mackenzie Gibson to Carrie Tingley Hospital. The family will be collecting pictures, if you have a favorite photo of Mary Ann, please bring a copy to the services. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020