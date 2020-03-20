Mary Ann (nÃ©e Moore) Hendrixson
Mary Ann (nee Moore) Hendrixson, 86, a resident of Albuquerque, born on December 2, 1933, went to be with the eternal Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife. She was also a valuable asset to this country working for 10 years at the Chemical Corps of Engineers, Department of Intelligence in Washington DC and 25 years for the Atomic Energy Commission on Sandia Base. She had an uncanny knack for finding goodness and worth in each and every person she met. She was a gracious lady and loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed.
Mary is preceded in death by her son, Brooks "Pat" Shipe; and granddaughter, Tiffany Boyer. She is survived by her husband, Robyn Hendrixson; daughter, Susan Cuellar; brother, Jack (Theresa) Goldstone; two sisters, Gracie (Johnny) Schlosser and Marty (Danny) Corcoran; five grandchildren, Louis R. Cuellar, Rachel L. Cuellar, Chris R. Cuellar, John Posler and Christopher L. Shipe; and three great-grandchildren, Ammorie Puiulet, Sevennah Price, and Patrick Boyer. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020