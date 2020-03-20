Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Hendrixson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann (nÃ©e Moore) Hendrixson







Mary Ann (nee Moore) Hendrixson, 86, a resident of Albuquerque, born on December 2, 1933, went to be with the eternal Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife. She was also a valuable asset to this country working for 10 years at the Chemical Corps of Engineers, Department of Intelligence in Washington DC and 25 years for the Atomic Energy Commission on Sandia Base. She had an uncanny knack for finding goodness and worth in each and every person she met. She was a gracious lady and loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed.



Mary is preceded in death by her son, Brooks "Pat" Shipe; and granddaughter, Tiffany Boyer. She is survived by her husband, Robyn Hendrixson; daughter, Susan Cuellar; brother, Jack (Theresa) Goldstone; two sisters, Gracie (Johnny) Schlosser and Marty (Danny) Corcoran; five grandchildren, Louis R. Cuellar, Rachel L. Cuellar, Chris R. Cuellar, John Posler and Christopher L. Shipe; and three great-grandchildren, Ammorie Puiulet, Sevennah Price, and Patrick Boyer. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Mary Ann (nÃ©e Moore) HendrixsonMary Ann (nee Moore) Hendrixson, 86, a resident of Albuquerque, born on December 2, 1933, went to be with the eternal Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife. She was also a valuable asset to this country working for 10 years at the Chemical Corps of Engineers, Department of Intelligence in Washington DC and 25 years for the Atomic Energy Commission on Sandia Base. She had an uncanny knack for finding goodness and worth in each and every person she met. She was a gracious lady and loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed.Mary is preceded in death by her son, Brooks "Pat" Shipe; and granddaughter, Tiffany Boyer. She is survived by her husband, Robyn Hendrixson; daughter, Susan Cuellar; brother, Jack (Theresa) Goldstone; two sisters, Gracie (Johnny) Schlosser and Marty (Danny) Corcoran; five grandchildren, Louis R. Cuellar, Rachel L. Cuellar, Chris R. Cuellar, John Posler and Christopher L. Shipe; and three great-grandchildren, Ammorie Puiulet, Sevennah Price, and Patrick Boyer. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close