Mary Ann Page Kindler
07/27/1939-
07/06/2020
Mary Ann Kindler, 80. Born St. Louis, MO. Graduate Ferguson High, '57. UCA, '61. Arrived Albuquerque, '62. APS teacher. Lovelace transcription. Survivor. Force to be reckoned with. Good woman. Loved Clydesdales, 50's musicals, Johnny Mathis, hummingbirds, Spanish.
Preceded by husband, George, father Chesley, mother, Elizabeth, Ralph, Mary, many doggies. Survived by son, Frank, pups, Ollie, Addie, three new found sibling, three grandchildren. Happy birthday 81, Mom. Very loved and missed.
Please donate in Mary Ann's memory to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL, 32886, or: www.lovetotherescue.org
Memorial at a later date
at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.