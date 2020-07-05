1/1
Mary Ann Murphy
Mary Ann Murphy





Mary Ann Murphy, age 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Ann at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Church
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Church
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of my cousin Mary Ann's passing. I last saw her at Herman's funeral mass a few months ago. Mary Ann was truly a kind and wonderful person. May she rest in peace. Our thought and prayers go out to all her family. Much Love, Albert and Madalyn Ortiz
Madalyn Ortiz
Madalyn and Albert Ortiz
