Mary Ann Rozzell
Mary Ann Rozzell (Hartline), age 83, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at home. Her family was with her in her last days. She had been receiving treatment at the New Mexico Cancer Center for lung cancer and passed away from complications of her disease. Mary Ann was born in Albuquerque on Tuesday, September 29, 1936, and spent her years growing up in Albuquerque. She attended Albuquerque High School where she performed in the Cantata. She attended nursing school for a semester before marrying Robert L. Rozzell on Monday, January 3, 1955. They were blessed with 60 years of loving marriage, raising four children. As "Bob" was a career Army man they spent the next 16 years traveling the world at numerous military postings. They retired to Albuquerque in 1971 to finish raising the family. Mary Ann and Bob enjoyed their later years with many cruises and doting on their grandchildren. Mary was a Red Cross volunteer and a worker with both veterans and the homeless. She was a member of First Christian Church since 1941, where she aided with clerical duties weekly. Mary enjoyed reading and her book club, playing golf, working in the yard, and visiting with her countless friends. Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated homemaker, and awesome grandmother. She is survived by sons, Robert B. Rozzell, Stephen L. Rozzell, and Paul A. Rozzell; granddaughter, Kaitlin Rozzell; and grandson, Matthew Rozzell; brother, Bruce Hartline; and several nieces; and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Coit and Salona Hartline; husband, Robert L. Rozzell; and daughter, Patricia J. Hanson. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at, First Christian Church, 10101 Montgomery Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Ann at www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020