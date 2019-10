Mary Ann SaavedraMary Ann Virginia Saavedra (Montoya), age 79, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Mrs. Saavedra is survived by her children, Cynthia Apodaca and husband, Eziquiel, Carmela Andrade and husband, Tobias; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edmund Saavedra and son, Steven SaavedraA visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.Arrangements made by:Gabaldon Mortuary505-243-7861Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.