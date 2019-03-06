Mary Ann Torrez
Mary Ann Torrez was called by the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019. Mary Ann's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Reflections Chapel. Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm at Queen of Heaven Church. Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Heaven Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Mary Ann's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com. Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400 Third St SW 505-242-1133
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2019