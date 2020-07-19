1/1
Mary Archuleta
Mary Archuleta, age 82, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Manuel Archuleta Jr. after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters, Maxine Chavez, Margaret Krawic and Michael Palladino, Monica Archuleta and husband Joe Roberts; sons, Matthew and wife Wanda, Mark Archuleta and Jennifer Allen; her grandchildren, Joseph, James, Veronica, Phillip, Emily (Chris Epley), Taylor, Sierra, Nicole, Devin, Curtis; and her dancing and loving companion Erasmo Garza.

Rosary to be recited Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
