Mary Arlene Garcia, age 79, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of April 8th, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born November 15th, 1940, to her parents Robert and Mary Jane Munda in Freeport, Illinois. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1973, and resided there until her passing.



She is survived by her husband Lawrence Garcia, with whom she spent 40 loving years, brother: Jerry Munda and partner Sandy, daughters: Tracy Small and husband Kevin; Kristine Larson; and Amanda Garcia, sons: Kyle Larson and wife Dawn; Jason Larson and wife Megan. Three grandsons: Chris, Wesley, and Brandon.



Mary loved antiques, her flamingo collection, Lifetime TV, holiday-themed necklaces, watching Dancing with the Stars, adopting and fostering animals, being with family, a nice glass of red wine, a wide range of music, and bringing her joyful and sometimes silly energy everywhere she went. She had an eye for a good deal and loved to negotiate for anything and everything. She was the Matriarch of the family and kept the family close through her love of holiday gatherings.



Mary graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois, in 1958. After this she moved to Chicago, Illinois, to work for Prudential Insurance until 1964. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1973, and volunteered at The YMCA before getting hired there in 1976, where she worked until she retired. She worked at H&R Block during tax season for over 30 years as well before retiring.



Mary stayed close to her Freeport friends and family as well as her Y family, and loved going to the retiree luncheons with her Y family. She loved being around people, and people loved being around her. Her bright blue eyes and electric smile lit up the room, and her often sarcastic humor elicited laughs from all within earshot. She impacted so many people's lives, and will be missed by many.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



