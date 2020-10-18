Mary Lupe BacaMaria Guadalupe (Flores) Baca, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, affectionately known to all as "Lupe, Mom, Sis, and Grandma", began her eternal journey on October 13, 2020 after a short illness. Lupe was born September 12, 1932 in Belen, New Mexico to Guillermo Flores and Josefita O'Neal Flores. Lupe leaves behind her partner in life, Amado Baca, whom she married on November 28, 1953, along with her children: Stephanie, Kenneth, and Grace; sisters: Patricia Torres (Abram) and Cecilia Fajardo (Nick); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Lupe was born and raised in Belen, New Mexico; attended Belen High School, and moved to Albuquerque after marriage. Lupe had a blessed life and career, retiring in 1994 to enjoy those remaining years until her illness.Lupe enjoyed travel, church, casinos, and her favorite TV shows for entertainment and relaxation. She will be missed. Before her illness she was that bond that kept the annual traditions of getting family together for dinners at home or restaurants. Lupe was preceded in the final journey by her parents: Guillermo Flores and Josefita O'Neal Flores, sister Mary Ruth Flores, and brother Alfonso Flores. The family would like to thank all the family members, caregivers, and Casa Subina who helped care for Lupe during her illness and final days.Cremation has taken place and services to be scheduled for a later date. The family has designated the Casa Subina 222 Sandia View Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, for memorial contributions. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at