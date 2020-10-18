1/1
Mary Baca
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lupe Baca



Maria Guadalupe (Flores) Baca, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, affectionately known to all as "Lupe, Mom, Sis, and Grandma", began her eternal journey on October 13, 2020 after a short illness. Lupe was born September 12, 1932 in Belen, New Mexico to Guillermo Flores and Josefita O'Neal Flores. Lupe leaves behind her partner in life, Amado Baca, whom she married on November 28, 1953, along with her children: Stephanie, Kenneth, and Grace; sisters: Patricia Torres (Abram) and Cecilia Fajardo (Nick); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Lupe was born and raised in Belen, New Mexico; attended Belen High School, and moved to Albuquerque after marriage. Lupe had a blessed life and career, retiring in 1994 to enjoy those remaining years until her illness.

Lupe enjoyed travel, church, casinos, and her favorite TV shows for entertainment and relaxation. She will be missed. Before her illness she was that bond that kept the annual traditions of getting family together for dinners at home or restaurants. Lupe was preceded in the final journey by her parents: Guillermo Flores and Josefita O'Neal Flores, sister Mary Ruth Flores, and brother Alfonso Flores. The family would like to thank all the family members, caregivers, and Casa Subina who helped care for Lupe during her illness and final days.

Cremation has taken place and services to be scheduled for a later date. The family has designated the Casa Subina 222 Sandia View Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, for memorial contributions. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at

www.salazarfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 18, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences To Abe & Family. May Lupe Rest In Eternal Peace & Fly With The Angels. Friends Mary Pargas & Isabel Armijo
Isabel Armijo
Friend
October 18, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences To Abe & Family. Your All In Our Thoughts & Prayers. May Lupe Rest In Eternal Peace & Fly With The Angels. Friends Mary Pargas & Isabel Armijo
Isabel Armijo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved