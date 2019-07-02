Mary (Elivinia) Barela (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Elivinia) Barela.
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
the Second Presbyterian Church
812 Edith Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
7th Day Adventist Church
Dixon (Canoncito), NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary (Elivinia) Barela



Mary Barela, a

resident of Rio

Rancho, New

Mexico and

formerly of

Dixon, New Mexico, passed away

peacefully on

June 19, 2019.

She was born of

July 8, 1928. She is pre-deceased

by her Mother

Eduvigen and her father Jose Dolores Barela, her brothers Avenicio, Benjamin, Ernesto Orlando Barela, Carlos B. Montoya and her sister Casimira Martin and a child Arturo Romero. She is survived by her family David Barela and his finace Ofelia Moore who reside in Rio Rancho, NM., who took on the task of caring for her to the end, daughter Dolores Renoma Barela of Albuquerque, Jimmy Randy Romero of Albuquerque and Rudy Martin and his wife Darlene Martin. She had several grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Antonio D. Martin,

Carlos R. Martin, Andrew Byers

and his partner

Aida, Jahan

Barela and

husband

Jeres Rael and

three step grandchildren who

loved her very

much; Abel

Baros, Carlos

Baros and wife

Andrea and

LeeAnn Schwengel. She

had several great grandchildren; Sevastian

Martin, Malana Martin,

Isabella Martin,

Cassian Rael, Evanyssa

Baros, Eden Baros and

Carleyandra Baros.

A Memorial Service is

scheduled on Wednesday,

June 3, 2019, at

6:30 p.m. at the Second

Presbyterian Church,

812 Edith Blvd. NE in

Albuquerque, NM followed by funeral services on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the 7th Day Adventist

Church in Dixon

(Canoncito), New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.