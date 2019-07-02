Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Elivinia) Barela. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:30 PM the Second Presbyterian Church 812 Edith Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM 7th Day Adventist Church Dixon (Canoncito) , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Elivinia) BarelaMary Barela, aresident of RioRancho, NewMexico andformerly ofDixon, New Mexico, passed awaypeacefully onJune 19, 2019.She was born ofJuly 8, 1928. She is pre-deceasedby her MotherEduvigen and her father Jose Dolores Barela, her brothers Avenicio, Benjamin, Ernesto Orlando Barela, Carlos B. Montoya and her sister Casimira Martin and a child Arturo Romero. She is survived by her family David Barela and his finace Ofelia Moore who reside in Rio Rancho, NM., who took on the task of caring for her to the end, daughter Dolores Renoma Barela of Albuquerque, Jimmy Randy Romero of Albuquerque and Rudy Martin and his wife Darlene Martin. She had several grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Antonio D. Martin,Carlos R. Martin, Andrew Byersand his partnerAida, JahanBarela andhusbandJeres Rael andthree step grandchildren wholoved her verymuch; AbelBaros, CarlosBaros and wifeAndrea andLeeAnn Schwengel. Shehad several great grandchildren; SevastianMartin, Malana Martin,Isabella Martin,Cassian Rael, EvanyssaBaros, Eden Baros andCarleyandra Baros.A Memorial Service isscheduled on Wednesday,June 3, 2019, at6:30 p.m. at the SecondPresbyterian Church,812 Edith Blvd. NE inAlbuquerque, NM followed by funeral services on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the 7th Day AdventistChurch in Dixon(Canoncito), New Mexico. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 2, 2019

