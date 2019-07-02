Mary (Elivinia) Barela
Mary Barela, a
resident of Rio
Rancho, New
Mexico and
formerly of
Dixon, New Mexico, passed away
peacefully on
June 19, 2019.
She was born of
July 8, 1928. She is pre-deceased
by her Mother
Eduvigen and her father Jose Dolores Barela, her brothers Avenicio, Benjamin, Ernesto Orlando Barela, Carlos B. Montoya and her sister Casimira Martin and a child Arturo Romero. She is survived by her family David Barela and his finace Ofelia Moore who reside in Rio Rancho, NM., who took on the task of caring for her to the end, daughter Dolores Renoma Barela of Albuquerque, Jimmy Randy Romero of Albuquerque and Rudy Martin and his wife Darlene Martin. She had several grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Antonio D. Martin,
Carlos R. Martin, Andrew Byers
and his partner
Aida, Jahan
Barela and
husband
Jeres Rael and
three step grandchildren who
loved her very
much; Abel
Baros, Carlos
Baros and wife
Andrea and
LeeAnn Schwengel. She
had several great grandchildren; Sevastian
Martin, Malana Martin,
Isabella Martin,
Cassian Rael, Evanyssa
Baros, Eden Baros and
Carleyandra Baros.
A Memorial Service is
scheduled on Wednesday,
June 3, 2019, at
6:30 p.m. at the Second
Presbyterian Church,
812 Edith Blvd. NE in
Albuquerque, NM followed by funeral services on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the 7th Day Adventist
Church in Dixon
(Canoncito), New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 2, 2019