Mary Bess Whidden



1936-2019







Mary Bess Whidden was born in San Angelo, Texas, on August 14, 1936. She died in her Albuquerque home on November 22, 2019, attended by her beloved companion of sixty years, Angela Boone.



Mary Bess was Professor Emerita of English at the University of New Mexico, where she taught Shakespeare for almost fifty years. She was a Woodrow Wilson Scholar at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where she completed an M.A in 1959. In 1965, she earned a Ph.D. in English from the University of Texas at Austin.



Mary Bess taught abroad at The University of London, the University of Essex, the University of Florence, and the University of Sheffield. She edited a scholarly book, Staging Howells, in 1994, and published a book of humorous essays, Provincial Matters, in 1985.



Known for her startling wit, her erudition, and her kindness, Mary Bess was loved by her students, family and friends.



Her farewell message: "I hope my life has supportedâ€"and will continue to promoteâ€"the spirit of mischief and fun and play; love of all that is joyful, beautiful, quirky, celebratory, and free; all for the glory of God."



Mary Bess is survived by her life companion Angela Boone; niece Mary Ann Daly and partner Suzanne Mercury; nephew James Kochanski and wife Emily; niece Connie Wetterer and husband Jack; great nieces and nephews Ezra Daly and wife Jane Schnorrenberg, Kurt and Daniele Kochanski, Mark Kochanski, Kate and Lorenzo Pangelinan, Anna and Corey Nelson , Mary Wetterer, Luke Wetterer; great-great niece Rosalind Nelson.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , or a .



A memorial service will be held at the UNM Alumni Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 15, at 12:30pm.



