Mary Blea
Mary Blea, age 75, Lost her long fought battle of pancreatic cancer on July 25, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque. Mrs. Blea is survived by her beloved husband,
Felipe Blea; children, Gary Blea and wife, Pam, Cindy
Naranjo and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Dom Blea, Felicia Blea, Reyna Naranjo, Mariah Blea,
Adrianna Naranjo; great-grandchildren, Bentley
Blea, Raelynn Blea and Zayden Blea, as well as several extended family and friends. Mary worked in Healthcare for well over 40 years at Presbyterian,
NMC Homecare and State of NM.
A visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass of
Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Santo Nino Catholic Cemetery in Las Gallinas, New Mexico.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Inez Baca, Jeannette Marez, Velma Esquibel, Martha Benavidez, Pat Phillips, Judy Sanchez, Debbie Estrada, Laura Garcia, Paula Chavez, Joann Rickley, Denise Ruiloba and Theresa Ortega.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 31, 2019