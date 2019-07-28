Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Blea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Blea







Mary Blea, age 75, Lost her long fought battle of pancreatic cancer on July 25, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque. Mrs. Blea is survived by her beloved husband,



Felipe Blea; children, Gary Blea and wife, Pam, Cindy



Naranjo and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Dom Blea, Felicia Blea, Reyna Naranjo, Mariah Blea,



Adrianna Naranjo; great-grandchildren, Bentley



Blea, Raelynn Blea and Zayden Blea, as well as several extended family and friends. Mary worked in Healthcare for well over 40 years at Presbyterian,



NMC Homecare and State of NM.



A visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass of



Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Santo Nino Catholic Cemetery in Las Gallinas, New Mexico.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Inez Baca, Jeannette Marez, Velma Esquibel, Martha Benavidez, Pat Phillips, Judy Sanchez, Debbie Estrada, Laura Garcia, Paula Chavez, Joann Rickley, Denise Ruiloba and Theresa Ortega.



Mary BleaMary Blea, age 75, Lost her long fought battle of pancreatic cancer on July 25, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque. Mrs. Blea is survived by her beloved husband,Felipe Blea; children, Gary Blea and wife, Pam, CindyNaranjo and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Dom Blea, Felicia Blea, Reyna Naranjo, Mariah Blea,Adrianna Naranjo; great-grandchildren, BentleyBlea, Raelynn Blea and Zayden Blea, as well as several extended family and friends. Mary worked in Healthcare for well over 40 years at Presbyterian,NMC Homecare and State of NM.A visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass ofChristian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Santo Nino Catholic Cemetery in Las Gallinas, New Mexico.Honorary Pallbearers will be Inez Baca, Jeannette Marez, Velma Esquibel, Martha Benavidez, Pat Phillips, Judy Sanchez, Debbie Estrada, Laura Garcia, Paula Chavez, Joann Rickley, Denise Ruiloba and Theresa Ortega. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close