1/1
Mary Boardman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Boardman



Mary L. Boardman, age 91, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the widow of Robert G. Boardman, who died in 1992.

Survivors include granddaughter, Danielle Hsu and husband, Cary; grandsons, Todd Ditto and Brady Ditto; great-granddaughters, Leah and Samantha Ditto, and Allegra and Astrid Hsu; and great-grandson, Colton; and stepdaughter, Stacy Quinn; and step grandson, Paul Richener.

Mary was born July 21st, 1929, in Mosquero, New Mexico to parents Ives and Clovis Stinebaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, William, Gerald and Robert Stinebaugh; sister, CA Williams; husband, Bob; daughter, Marlene Ditto; and son, G. Wes Patterson.

With the exception of nine years, Mary spent all her life in New Mexico. She spent fifteen years as co-owner of a retail business first established in Mosquero, then relocated to Springer, then finally in Portales. After selling the store, the next fifteen years were spent employed in Savings & Loan and Banking businesses in Arkansas.

Bob and Mary returned to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1984. After Bob's death in 1992, Mary became a volunteer member of Assistance League of Albuquerque for more than twenty years. One of her greatest joys with the Assistance Leaguer was volunteering as part of Kids on the Block, a puppet show put on for children throughout the Albuquerque area. Mary spent her final years living in La Vida Llena retirement community, involved with the library committee, and playing in multiple bridge groups. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved