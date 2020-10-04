Mary Boardman

Mary L. BoardmanMary L. Boardman, age 91, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the widow of Robert G. Boardman, who died in 1992.Survivors include granddaughter, Danielle Hsu and husband, Cary; grandsons, Todd Ditto and Brady Ditto; great-granddaughters, Leah and Samantha Ditto, and Allegra and Astrid Hsu; and great-grandson, Colton; and stepdaughter, Stacy Quinn; and step grandson, Paul Richener.Mary was born July 21st, 1929, in Mosquero, New Mexico to parents Ives and Clovis Stinebaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, William, Gerald and Robert Stinebaugh; sister, CA Williams; husband, Bob; daughter, Marlene Ditto; and son, G. Wes Patterson.With the exception of nine years, Mary spent all her life in New Mexico. She spent fifteen years as co-owner of a retail business first established in Mosquero, then relocated to Springer, then finally in Portales. After selling the store, the next fifteen years were spent employed in Savings & Loan and Banking businesses in Arkansas.Bob and Mary returned to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1984. After Bob's death in 1992, Mary became a volunteer member of Assistance League of Albuquerque for more than twenty years. One of her greatest joys with the Assistance Leaguer was volunteering as part of Kids on the Block, a puppet show put on for children throughout the Albuquerque area. Mary spent her final years living in La Vida Llena retirement community, involved with the library committee, and playing in multiple bridge groups. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at