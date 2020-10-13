1/1
Mary Brown
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary L. Brown



Mary Louise Brown was born January 8, 1952 in Fort Hood, Texas, after a short battle with cancer; she went to be with the Lord September 30, 2020.

Her husband of 39 years, Stephen Brown survives her as well as her daughter Dawn Johnson, husband Todd grandson Payson, daughter Jennifer Sommers and grandsons; Zander and Preston Diaz, Tyler Chavez wife Cheyanne, and two great-grandsons Breslin and Brantley. Along with her sister Elizabeth Hoover and nephew Aaron.

Mary had an entrepreneurial spirit; as an avid collector and reseller of fine goods and lived a full life with many successes including becoming a Professional bartender, Master Barber and Professional shoe shiner. She volunteered at Animal Humane Association where she was hired as a full time employee due to her success as an amazing volunteer and her passion for the animals.

Mary was preceded in death by her Father Morris Robinson, Mother Mathilde Harris, and her brother James Robinson.

Mary's celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:30pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's honor to Animal Human Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
