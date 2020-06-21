Mary Burnett

Mary Katheryn "Kathy" BurnettBurnett, Mary Katheryn "Kathy" She was born November 16, 1951 and a life long resident of Albuquerque, passed away from natural causes Saturday, June 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Carl Wayne Burnett; her four children: Nathan Burnett, Kyle Burnett, Jovanna Eizenhoefer, Natalie Burnett; the first of six siblings to pass she left behind: Delores Sloan, Robert Austin, Jackie Jones, James Austin and Stephen Austin; the loves of her life were her six grandchildren: Tucker Burnett, Joseph Green, Logan Green, Tessa Burnett, Emma-lea Eizenhoefer and Jace Eizenhoefer. Hosting parties for friends and family was one of her passions. She will be missed by all. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit