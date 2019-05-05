Mary C. Casaus







Mary C. Casaus, a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and colleague, died May 2, 2019 in Albuquerque. She was 80, and treated each day as a gift. But it was the people she knew and loved who received the treasures.



She was born July 9, 1938, in Tajique, NM, to Felipe and Gertrudes Chavez. She graduated from Estancia High School in 1956 and attended New Mexico Highlands University. She then went to work in Albuquerque and spent most of her career as a civil servant with the Department of Defense, most of them at Kirtland Air Force Base.



Mary received the Civilian Excellence Award in 1993, was honored by the Albuquerque Human Rights Board in 1994 and in 1995 was named the Federal Woman of the Year.



She ended her career as a budget analyst for Northrup Grumman.



She was a giving, devoted colleague â€" always ready with a smile and tireless hours of hard work.



Mary's greatest gift was her love for people. She took an interest in almost everyone she met and kept in touch long after she parted company with them. She had an uncanny way of sending a note, cards, flowers or birthday wishes just when the recipient needed her support most.



Her life as a mother and grandmother was breathtaking; her sacrifices never-ending. She



raised a disabled child with grit and grace, ready to accept the next challenge. She cheered at football games, clapped proudly at awards banquets, pitched in at fundraisers.



Throughout, she was the life of the party.



Her smile is gone now, but not her warmth. She is truly irreplaceable.



She is survived by her children, Phill, Carolyn and Paul Casaus; daughter-in-law, Kathy Casaus; grandchildren, Kait, Jack and Colton Casaus; and ex-husband, Felix S. Casaus. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Pearla Casaus; and by her brothers, Ismael, Moises and Phil.



A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho. Pallbearers are Martin Garcia, Martin Esquivel, Apryl Davis, Shawn Davis, Troy Chavez and Phyllis Cordova. In



lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Grief Center of New Mexico or Casa Angelica. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019