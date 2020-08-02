Mary C. Gonzales







Mary Corine Gonzales, born April 28, 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband



of sixteen years,



Ramon Gonzales; Children, Jeanette Gonzales, Abie Gonzales and wife, Celeste, Cyndi Hatch, Gary E. Gonzales and "Little One"; Nine Grandchildren; Seventeen Great- grandchildren; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Amalia Ortega; Sons Anthony Ortega, Jerry Gonzales; Sister, Viola Flores. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy



Rosary Catholic Church 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW. Interment will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store