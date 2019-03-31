Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Montoya. View Sign

Mary C. Montoya







Mary C. Montoya was called to heaven on March 24th, 2019. She was born in Gallup, New Mexico and raised in Momax Zacatecas, Mexico, the daughter of Sabas L. and Trinidad Cornejo. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Samuel M. Montoya. She is survived by her brother Tommy Cornejo and sister Lupe Gonzales and nine children: Dolores Montoya y Taylor (Bill), Gloria Montoya and partner Rosa Estrada, Bernadette Farris (Frank), Eddy Downing (Rick), Sam Montoya Jr., Anna Marie Cox (Bruce), Robert Montoya, Veronica Montoya y Campbell (Mike), Tish Rose (Jim), twenty grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



She loved to travel, visiting family throughout the United States and Mexico. Mary along with her husband realized their dream of going to Italy where they attended mass with the Pope. Mary loved Spanish music, especially Mariachis and enjoyed trips to casinos.



Mary was a member of Catholic Daughters for over sixty years, a parishioner of Queen of Heaven Church and a member of the Spanish Choir.



A Rosary will be held on April 1st at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00am, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, a reception to follow. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on April 2nd at 9:45am.



The family would like to thank the staff of Casa de Rosa for the comfort and care they provided to their loving mother for the past three years.



3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE

Albuquerque , NM 87110

(505) 884-1188 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

