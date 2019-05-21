Mary Cardenas
Mary D. Cardenas, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She retired from UNM as an administrative assist for over 30 years. In her spare time you enjoyed working on genealogy. She shared her passion of genealogy with her family traveling to search archives in Santa Fe, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband Miguel Cardenas and a grandson Adam Cardenas. She is survived by her son Mickey Cardenas and wife Marcia; granddaughter Alanah Sloan; great-great-grandson Zayden Sloan; and a sister in law Rosemond Ruiz. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2019