Mary Caroline Lehman McLean, Ph.D.
Dr. Mary Caroline Lehman McLean, age 90, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born March 9, 1930 in Naperville, IL to Joyce and Gertrude Lehman. A lifelong student of language and narrative, Mary earned a BA (Oberlin 1952), MA (Yale 1954), and a PhD at age 60 (Oklahoma State 1990) in Literature. Mary taught English composition and literature at the university level. In 1954, Mary married Rev. Dr. Stuart D. McLean, who preceded her in death.
Mary was active in many social action movements, convening people and ideas over her flavorful and nourishing meals, inspiring action. Hearing the experiences of others was a priority for her. Mary acted on the steps required to convert values and principles to reality. She participated in the national Presbyterian hymnal's change to gender-neutral language, enacting the Church's stated principle of sex and gender inclusiveness.
Through conversations, individual action, and participation in large-scale peace and justice movements, Mary advanced justice, racial equality, and accessible and fair treatment for disadvantaged populations. Small in stature, but firm in conviction, her faith-
based commitment to equal opportunities for advancement, safety, and health, resulted in her own arrest in Washington D.C. with members of her Palo Alto's First Presbyterian Church community. Her keen sense of humor, language, and belief in the untapped potential of all people inspired a future for herself and her family.
Mary is survived by sons Calvin and David McLean (Albuquerque); daughter, Dr. Catherine McLean (Dr. Debra Mosure) (Atlanta, GA); nephews and nieces; Michael (Joan) Lehman (Pittsford, NY), Andrew Lehman (Jamaica Plain, MA), Elizabeth Lehman (Vanessa Smith) (Holyoke, MA), Dr. Christina Oudemans, Arik Oudemans (Netherlands), and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and sister-in-law, John and Suzanne Lehman; and sister-in-law, Georgiana McLean.
A private interment will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at La Mesa Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 (703-524-7600; www.nami.org
) or La Mesa Presbyterian Church 7401 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 where she believed action aligned with faith.