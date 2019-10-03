|
|
Mary Catherine McTigue Buck Fordice
Mary Catherine McTigue Buck Fordice, 87, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Monday, October 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. She will be interred on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:15 a.m. at The National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Arrangements by
FRENCH- University. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Good Shepherd Center, 218 Iron Road NW PO Box 749 Albuquerque, NM. www.gscnm.org. Many thanks to the staffs at Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care of Mary Catherine. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Catherine at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019