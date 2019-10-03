Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
The National Cemetery
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Mary Catherine Fordice Obituary
Mary Catherine McTigue Buck Fordice



Mary Catherine McTigue Buck Fordice, 87, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Monday, October 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. She will be interred on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:15 a.m. at The National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Arrangements by

FRENCH- University. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Good Shepherd Center, 218 Iron Road NW PO Box 749 Albuquerque, NM. www.gscnm.org. Many thanks to the staffs at Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care of Mary Catherine. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Catherine at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
