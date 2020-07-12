Mary Celeste TapiaWith deep sorrow we announce the passing of a beautiful lady, Celeste Tapia. The 76-year-old native New Mexican, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, July 9, 2020.She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Hurley; and children, Eugene Garcia, Lisa Muth; and honorary son, Raymond Cramer. Celeste was also the proud grandmother of Christopher Garcia-Medina, Adrian, Matthew and Olivia Medina, Evan and Kimberly Garcia and Isabella Muth.Celeste was an avid fun-seeker whether it be shopping, baking, or reading to grandchildren or those who attended her lovely preschool. Her latest hobby and most shocking to all who knew her was camping with her love, Bob Reuter, while of course still dressed to the nines.Celeste had a beautiful caring soul and was influential to all who knew her.A Private Viewing then Rosary will be live-streamed Monday, July 13, 2020, 6:00 p.m. via the FRENCH website. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE, the maximum capacity is 130 for Mass. Please note we will be practicing social distancing and masks are required. She will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.Please visit our online guestbook for Celeste at