1/1
Mary Celeste Tapia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Celeste Tapia



With deep sorrow we announce the passing of a beautiful lady, Celeste Tapia. The 76-year-old native New Mexican, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, July 9, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Hurley; and children, Eugene Garcia, Lisa Muth; and honorary son, Raymond Cramer. Celeste was also the proud grandmother of Christopher Garcia-Medina, Adrian, Matthew and Olivia Medina, Evan and Kimberly Garcia and Isabella Muth.

Celeste was an avid fun-seeker whether it be shopping, baking, or reading to grandchildren or those who attended her lovely preschool. Her latest hobby and most shocking to all who knew her was camping with her love, Bob Reuter, while of course still dressed to the nines.

Celeste had a beautiful caring soul and was influential to all who knew her.

A Private Viewing then Rosary will be live-

streamed Monday, July 13, 2020, 6:00 p.m. via the FRENCH website. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE, the maximum capacity is 130 for Mass. Please note we will be practicing social distancing and masks are required. She will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Please visit our online guestbook for Celeste at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved