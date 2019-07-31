Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Mary Clare (Stiles) Hackett



Mary Clare

(Stiles) Hackett,

age 84, passed

away Friday,

July 12, 2019. She was a graduate of Highland High

School in 1952

and attended one

semester at a

women's college

in Texas. Mary

Clare was known for her very

strong faith and was

always actively involved

with the Catholic Church. She also loved fashion and modeling - teaching college level courses in modeling, design, and merchandising in Hutchinson, KS and having her own Fashion TV show in Grand Junction, CO. Mary Clare's love for sweets was known far

and wide by family and

friends, especially hot

fudge sundays. Mary Clare was a romantic at heart and she found her "romantic" in Hugh Hackett, who she was lucky enough to spend fifteen happy years with before Hugh passed in 2009.

Mary Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and James Stiles; and by her husband, Hugh Hackett. She is

survived by her

sister, Nancy

Mounday (Stiles); sons, Tom and

David Faddis;

David's wife,

Lulu; and two

grandchildren, Myla and Hudson. She was also known as mom and grandma "Foo Foo" to all of Hugh's children and grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE. Burial will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 31, 2019
