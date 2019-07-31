|
|
Mary Clare (Stiles) Hackett
Mary Clare
(Stiles) Hackett,
age 84, passed
away Friday,
July 12, 2019. She was a graduate of Highland High
School in 1952
and attended one
semester at a
women's college
in Texas. Mary
Clare was known for her very
strong faith and was
always actively involved
with the Catholic Church. She also loved fashion and modeling - teaching college level courses in modeling, design, and merchandising in Hutchinson, KS and having her own Fashion TV show in Grand Junction, CO. Mary Clare's love for sweets was known far
and wide by family and
friends, especially hot
fudge sundays. Mary Clare was a romantic at heart and she found her "romantic" in Hugh Hackett, who she was lucky enough to spend fifteen happy years with before Hugh passed in 2009.
Mary Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and James Stiles; and by her husband, Hugh Hackett. She is
survived by her
sister, Nancy
Mounday (Stiles); sons, Tom and
David Faddis;
David's wife,
Lulu; and two
grandchildren, Myla and Hudson. She was also known as mom and grandma "Foo Foo" to all of Hugh's children and grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE. Burial will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 31, 2019