Mary Colleen Howell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Colleen Howell

Mary Howell passed away on May 21, 2020. She is safely in the hands of our Lord with the Blessed Virgin Mary at her side. Please visit the online guestbook for Mary

Howell at www.FrenchFunerals.com

for more information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved