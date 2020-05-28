Mary Colleen Howell
Mary Howell passed away on May 21, 2020. She is safely in the hands of our Lord with the Blessed Virgin Mary at her side. Please visit the online guestbook for Mary
Howell at www.FrenchFunerals.com
for more information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.