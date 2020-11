Mary K. CornellMary K. Cornell passed away on November 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI and was raised in Albuquerque. She was pre-deceased by her father, Lawrence L. Cornell and her mother, Margaret Eckert Cornell. She is survived by her sister, Grace (Larry) of Tequesta, FL and Jo Hannah (Steve) of Phoenix, AZ. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at: