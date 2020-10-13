Mary Corona

Mary (Nay Nay) G. Corona







Mary (Nay Nay) G. Corona born 3-23-1940 went to be with her Blessed Savior on 10-02-2020.



Proceeded in death by her parents Candelaria and Miguel Corona. Brother Raymond, Dolores, Delfino, and Manuel Ortiz. Sisters Frances Garley and Juanita Fernandez. Survived by her son Michael Corona. Sister's Dahial Tapia, Alice Rivera, Melva and husband Al Garcia, many loving niece's and nephews and cherished friends.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to Covid-19.





