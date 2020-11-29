Mary T. Delgado







Maria Sofia Torrez Delgado, 97, born June 8, 1923 at the Diamante Ranch in Northern New Mexico near the Colorado border. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ignacio and Silveria Torrez; husband Louis J. Delgado; brothers, Jose (Chon), Fernando (Adeline), Ignacio Jr. (Rose) and sister, Carlota (Mike) Romero. Also preceding her in death was her beloved grandson, Luis. She is survived by her son, Felix (Maria) Delgado, her daughters, Mary Louise (Roy) Martinez and Gloria Delgado. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren: Roberta (Patrick) Tarin â€"Jason (Amanda), Jessica (Dominic) Villareal and Katherine; also, Jeff (Kathleen) Martinez- Angela and Selina; and Greg (Shelley) Martinez - Caitlyn, Alexis & Bryan.



Grandma Mary's home was a refuge for family and friends when they moved to the City for school, work or temporary refuge. Everyone remembers her welcoming home and her stern advice. She wanted all "her" kids to be safe and out of trouble. She had a big heart and loved everyone. She passed peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2020. She was fortunate to live in her home until her death with the loving care of her son Felix and wife Maria.



Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment at the Veterans National Cemetery will be delayed until the Spring.





