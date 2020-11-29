1/1
Mary Delgado
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. Delgado



Maria Sofia Torrez Delgado, 97, born June 8, 1923 at the Diamante Ranch in Northern New Mexico near the Colorado border. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ignacio and Silveria Torrez; husband Louis J. Delgado; brothers, Jose (Chon), Fernando (Adeline), Ignacio Jr. (Rose) and sister, Carlota (Mike) Romero. Also preceding her in death was her beloved grandson, Luis. She is survived by her son, Felix (Maria) Delgado, her daughters, Mary Louise (Roy) Martinez and Gloria Delgado. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren: Roberta (Patrick) Tarin â€"Jason (Amanda), Jessica (Dominic) Villareal and Katherine; also, Jeff (Kathleen) Martinez- Angela and Selina; and Greg (Shelley) Martinez - Caitlyn, Alexis & Bryan.

Grandma Mary's home was a refuge for family and friends when they moved to the City for school, work or temporary refuge. Everyone remembers her welcoming home and her stern advice. She wanted all "her" kids to be safe and out of trouble. She had a big heart and loved everyone. She passed peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2020. She was fortunate to live in her home until her death with the loving care of her son Felix and wife Maria.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment at the Veterans National Cemetery will be delayed until the Spring.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved