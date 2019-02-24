Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dolores Gutierrez. View Sign

Mary Dolores Gutierrez







Mary Dolores Gutierrez, age 73, a lifetime resident of Bernalillo, NM and devoted mother, passed away early Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



Dolores was born on January 30, 1946 to Delfido and Perfecta Gonzales. She was the seventh child of 8. She was a fun loving and happy person who enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She was a very social soul and embraced life and its treasures. She was audacious and bold, she would attempt anything thrilling.



She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows High School, after this she went to work for Human Services and finished off her career as a Sandoval County Personnel Representative after 25 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Ernest Gutierrez and is survived by her sons, Ernie Gutierrez and wife, Nicole Gutierrez, Paul Gutierrez and wife, Natalie Gutierrez, step-son, Michael Gutierrez and wife, Roberta Gutierrez; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Savannah, Nickolas, and Breana; her sisters, Isabel Branson and Antonia Archibeque. She also has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love and cherish her.



A Rosary will be recited Monday, February 25, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, NM. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A reception will be held at the social center in the town of Bernalillo following the interment. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



Mary Dolores GutierrezMary Dolores Gutierrez, age 73, a lifetime resident of Bernalillo, NM and devoted mother, passed away early Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.Dolores was born on January 30, 1946 to Delfido and Perfecta Gonzales. She was the seventh child of 8. She was a fun loving and happy person who enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She was a very social soul and embraced life and its treasures. She was audacious and bold, she would attempt anything thrilling.She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows High School, after this she went to work for Human Services and finished off her career as a Sandoval County Personnel Representative after 25 years.She is preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Ernest Gutierrez and is survived by her sons, Ernie Gutierrez and wife, Nicole Gutierrez, Paul Gutierrez and wife, Natalie Gutierrez, step-son, Michael Gutierrez and wife, Roberta Gutierrez; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Savannah, Nickolas, and Breana; her sisters, Isabel Branson and Antonia Archibeque. She also has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love and cherish her.A Rosary will be recited Monday, February 25, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, NM. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A reception will be held at the social center in the town of Bernalillo following the interment. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close