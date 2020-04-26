Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dow. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Dow, a lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed away with her children by her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 just a few hours shy of her 91st birthday. Mary was born on April 22, 1929 in Roswell, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur; son, John Michael; parents, Alfredo and Carolyn Gomez; brother, Michael Gomez; grandchildren: Eryn, Derek, and Lincoln; and great-great grandchild Dejanae. Mary is survived by her six children: Leonard Dow (Linda), Mary Elizabeth Dow-Rubio (John), Arthur Dow (Cathy), Alfred Dow (Vicky), Howard Dow (Hellen), and Yvette Dow (Dwight); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; special cousin Eddie Brito and wife Rose, and nephew Miguel Gomez and wife Jenny.



Mary moved from Roswell to Moriarty where she met her husband, Arthur of 56 years, until his death in 2004. They settled in Albuquerque's Westside and raised a big family. Mary had a sincere welcoming and kind spirit. "Don't be a stranger" was her departing phrase to everyone she held dear. She loved Elvis Presley, country music, and sports. She was an avid UNM Lobo fan and was a men's and women's basketball season ticket holder for many years. She looked forward to having family gatherings to watch major sporting events and celebrate holidays.



A private family service will be held at a later date and time.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her name to All Faiths Receiving Home, 1709 Moon St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112; (phone: 505-271-0329). Website



The Dow family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Mary's caregivers, especially to the staff at Atria Vista Del Rio, Heartland Hospice, and her personal caregivers, Samantha Trujillo and Linda Dow.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



