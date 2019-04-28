Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Brown. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Brown passed away after a short illness at 96 years of age. She was born August 19, 1922 at Fort Scott Memorial hospital in Fort Scott, Kansas to Ella and Raymond Mudd. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lyman "Milt" Brown. She is survived by her son, Michael and wife Susan, stepson, Christopher and wife Lisa and step grandchildren, Marissa and Alex. After growing up in the small Kansas town of Blue Mound as an only child, Mary longed to see the world. She studied music at Kansas University for two years and eloped with Milt in 1944. She followed her husband who was in the navy during World War II and the Korean War. Mary and Milt lived in many places and eventually settled in New Mexico in 1954. After moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mary worked at the University of New Mexico for many years. She pursued her love of music and sang and played the piano at Central Methodist Church of Albuquerque. In their later years, Mary and Milt traveled throughout the United States. As a young girl, Mary always wanted to be a dancer but bad knees stopped her, Now she dances with the angels.



Interment will be in the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



www.danielsfuneral.com



