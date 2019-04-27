Mary E. Majeski (1931 - 2019)
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Vista Verde Memorial Park
4310 Sara Rd
Rio Rancho, NM
Mary E. Majeski



Majeski, Mary "Sissy" Age 87, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Peekskill, NY on April 28, 1931 to Ed and Mary Petrocine. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert Majeski. Mary is survived by her daughters, Debbie Phillips and Wendy Chavez; son, Scott Welsh; grandson, Deo Nevarez; granddaughter, Lindsay Welsh.

Mary graduated from Miami Jackson High School. She retired from Sparton Southwest. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 - 3:00 PM at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho, NM. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
