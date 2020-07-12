1/
Mary Elena Franklin
Mary Elena (Davis) Franklin passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 96. She is survived by 4 sons, Ronald, Mark, James, and Lawrence (spouses Karen, Rose, Teresa and Dee Ann, (respectively), daughter Maureen Rizzoli and husband Al, daughter-in-law Kay, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and sister Elizabeth Marra. She was preceded in death by sons Tim and Douglas, parents Thomas and Isabel Davis, and brothers Stanley and Milton.

Elena was a WAVE Officer, computer specialist, mathematician, and musician and had worked for the Navy and Air Force and Lovelace Foundation.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
