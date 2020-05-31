Mary Elizabeth MillerMary Elizabeth Miller (Marybeth) went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, December 31, 1928. She is survived by her sister, Helen Herdrich of Morton, Illinois; numerous nieces; nephews; and her friends, Norm, Nanci, and Sean Cairns. Marybeth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Miller; brothers; John Herx, Fred Herx, and Henry Herx; and parents, Fred C. Herx and Beatrice A. Herx.Marybeth completed an undergraduate degree in library sciences at Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois and a master's degree in library sciences at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. She was a special services librarian in Germany in the 1950s and worked at Wright Junior College in Chicago, Illinois after her return to the United States. Marybeth and her husband, Ray, were avid bridge players, participating in many tournaments throughout the world. Marybeth was a Gold Life Master at Duke City Bridge Club in Albuquerque. She was a member of The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Albuquerque.Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be with her husband, Ray, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in McGregor, Iowa. Donations may be made in Marybeth's memory to the Duke City Bridge Club or the Animal Humane Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Marybeth at