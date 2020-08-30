Mary Ellen Breitenbach







Mary Ellen Breitenbach died in Albuquerque on July 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Wife, mother, teacher, student, artist, reader, crafter, gardener, seamstress, traveler -- she pursued her many interests throughout her life. She was born in Montana in 1930 and completed her degrees there and in Washington state. She moved to Albuquerque and married James Breitenbach in the 1950s. She taught English and ESL at Highland High School until she retired, after which she traveled the US and the world, visiting China, India, much of Europe, and anywhere else that interested her, visiting her wide circle of friends and making new ones. She was generous and made her home available to many who needed one, and they went on to consider her house a home base, wherever else they might live in the world.



She is survived by Anna and Kevin Porter, her daughter and son-in-law, and the rest of the clan, including Jacqueline Breitenbach, PJ Fairfield, Richard and Trisha Breitenbach, Allan Breitenbach, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. The family plans to hold a memorial service in the spring.





