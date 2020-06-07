Mary Ellen Harrison
Mary Ellen Harrison, 65, went to be with our Lord Jesus, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 am at Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations located at 2400 Washington St NE, 87110. Service will be held at 11:00 am at Grace Church located at 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE, 87109. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Mary Ellen Harrison, 65, went to be with our Lord Jesus, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 am at Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations located at 2400 Washington St NE, 87110. Service will be held at 11:00 am at Grace Church located at 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE, 87109. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.