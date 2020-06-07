Mary Ellen Harrison
Mary Ellen Harrison





Mary Ellen Harrison, 65, went to be with our Lord Jesus, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 am at Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations located at 2400 Washington St NE, 87110. Service will be held at 11:00 am at Grace Church located at 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE, 87109. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
