Mary Ellen Monteil
Mary Ellen Monteil, age 88, died August 28, 2019. She was the oldest daughter of Hugh B. and Margaret Downey and was born August 23, 1931 in Kansas City, MO. On July 5, 1952, she married the love of her life, Vern Monteil. Mary Ellen was a devout Catholic and an initial member of Risen Savior Catholic Church. She served with Vern as a leader in the church's marriage enrichment program. She also helped others through her 25 years of participation in the ACT/ON Society, maintaining a women's business clothing bank to help women, particularly single mothers, improve their economic situation.
Mary Ellen was an energetic and sociable person and a caring, supportive and fun mother who always had a positive outlook on life. She will be dearly missed.
Mary Ellen is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Vaughn, Jeanne Monteil-Anatra, Diane Monteil Salas and Canace Monteil; her four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Ann Stablein; and brothers, Chuck, Hugh and Pat Downey.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019