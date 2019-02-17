Mary Ellen Schimmel







Mary Ellen Schimmel, October 19, 1950 â€" February 7, 2019 Mary Ellen Schimmel, age 68, joined her parents, Robert E. Charette and Genevieve L. Charette; her foster mother, Kerry Fisher; and her daughter, Heidi J. Schimmel on February 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, of 37 years, Albert W. Schimmel III; two sons, Albert W. (Erica) Schimmel IV and Joseph J. (Danica) Schimmel; 13 siblings, Mark (Pat) Charette, Paul (Cindy) Charette, Margaret (Peter) Charette-Corrigan, Peter (Anne) Charette, Theresa (Doug) Fuller, Tom Charette, John (Kathy) Charette, Joan (Rick) Showalter, Christina Fisher, Anna Fisher, Dennis (Sharon) Fisher, Tim (Alma) Fisher and Mary Jo (Marty) Stowe; and four grandchildren, Damien, Malaya, Seth and Benjamin. A fifth grandchild is expected soon. Mary Ellen was born in Menominee, MI and lived in Marinette, WI, Sheboygan, WI, Chevy Chase, MD, Haslett, MI, East Lansing, MI, Honolulu, HI, Sacramento, CA, Pacific Grove, CA, Columbia, MO, Pittsfield, IL, Corrales, NM and Albuquerque, NM during her lifetime. She earned her MS degree in clinical psychology, summa cum laude from University of Illinois at Springfield and worked with her husband for 23 years. Mary Ellen was a professional singer for many years in California. She enjoyed singing with Sweet Adelines, sewing, traveling, writing and her pets.



A Celebration of her Life will be held in May 2019. Her family requests that donations in her honor be given to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico at www.animalhumanenm.org. Happy Trails to you, Sweetie Pie, until we meet again. Please visit our online guest book for Mary Ellen at



